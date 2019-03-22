AMDVLK Has A Small Weekly Code Push For GDC 2019 Week

With many AMD driver developers being over in San Francisco for the Game Developers Conference, this week AMDVLK saw rather small changes for this open-source AMD Vulkan Linux driver.
There hasn't been a new tagged AMDVLK release this week (at least not yet) while the various source repositories comprising the AMDVLK driver (LLPC, XGL, PAL) did see their roughly weekly release cadence of new material pushed out. With many developers being away, it's not the most exciting update in recent times but includes:
- Enables a PAL skip-fast-clear-eliminate optimization by default.
- Improving the CPU-bound performance within the Mad Max game.
- A possible hang fix.
- Various GFX9/Vega changes.
- Various fixes.
Those wanting to build this latest official AMD open-source Vulkan driver can do so via the GPUOpen-Drivers repositories. I'll have some fresh RADV vs. AMDVLK benchmarks soon.
