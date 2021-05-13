AMDVLK 2021.Q2.2 Driver Re-Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 13 May 2021 at 05:56 AM EDT. 3 Comments
RADEON --
Back in April we wrote about the AMDVLK 2021.Q2.2 Vulkan driver update for Radeon Linux systems while as some driver deja vu this driver version with the same changes have been re-released.

As noted last month, with the AMDVLK 2021.Q2.2 driver release the headers have been re-based against Vulkan API 1.2.174 and there are two listed new features. AMDVLK 2021.Q2.2 adds support to dynamic enable of color writes and partial nested command buffer support in the GPU debug layer.

Bugs fixed in this open-source AMD Vulkan driver release are dealing with out-of-memory errors when the driver is loaded but no AMD GPU is installed, DCC color compression was being incorrectly enabled for certain formats, and some applications were running the LLVMpipe driver by default when enabling the AMD switchable graphics layer.

The sources of this AMDVLK driver update along with binaries for Ubuntu and RHEL/CentOS systems can be found via GitHub. As for why AMDVLK 2021.Q2.2 was re-released, remains to be seen. The prior 2021.Q2.2 release from last month was pulled and this new build issued today with the same changes. Hopefully AMDVLK 2021.Q2.3 will be out soon while still no word on Vulkan ray-tracing coming to this open-source AMDVLK driver.
3 Comments
Related News
AMD Queues Initial Graphics Code For Linux 5.14 - More Aldebaran, PCIe ASPM, HMM SVM
AMD Releases ROCm 4.2 Compute Stack
AMD Publishes Radeon Rays 4.1 As Open-Source
AMDGPU Appears Ready To Flip On ASPM For More GPUs To Help With Power Savings
AMD GPU Driver Developers Pursuing New HDR Display Work For Linux
AMDVLK 2021.Q2.2 Brings Minor Improvements But No Vulkan Ray-Tracing Yet
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
LibreOffice Merges Initial Support For Compiling To WebAssembly
FreeBSD Is Off To A Good 2021 Start With FreeBSD 13.0, PIE By Default, helloSystem
GNUstep Releases Early Wayland Support, Many Other Improvements Too
A Number Of Exciting RISC-V Improvements For Linux 5.13
Linux 5.13 Yanks A NVIDIA NVLink Driver For Lack Of Open-Source User
Wine 6.8 Released With Support For Loading Libraries From Arch-Specific Subdirectories
Pyston 2.2 Released For A Faster Python While Facebook Releases Cinder
Red Hat Is Hiring More LLVM Compiler Engineers