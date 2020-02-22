AMDVLK 2020.Q1.2 is out as the first official AMD open-source Vulkan Linux driver code drop in one month.
AMDVLK has been off its wagon this quarter with their previous weekly/bi-weekly code drops of AMDVLK but that just means the v2020.Q1.2 is quite a big one. First up, AMDVLK 2020.Q1.2 now is supporting Vulkan 1.2 that debuted back in January and with Mesa's RADV Radeon Vulkan driver already having supported it for weeks.
AMDVLK 2020.Q1.2 also now supports barriers for Stream-Out buffers, fixes a number of bugs at varying levels of the Vulkan driver code-base, Wave32 support for indirect command generator dispatches, various other GFX10/Navi improvements, and other minor different code alterations. The main highlights, however, of this February code drop is certainly Vulkan 1.2 support and the continued Navi/GFX10 tuning.
AMDVLK 2020.Q1.2 is available from GitHub.
