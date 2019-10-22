AMD has been off their weekly release regiment for their open-source AMDVLK Vulkan driver but this morning they issued their first new release in just about one month.
AMDVLK 2019.Q4.1 is this first AMDVLK source drop for the fourth quarter. Given the four weeks since the last Linux Vulkan driver source update, there have been many changes/improvements. Some of the large work items include supporting host mapped foreign memory (VKI_EXT_HOST_MAPPED_FOREIGN_MEMORY), reworking of its Vulkan pipeline cache and other cache improvements, and tuning the shader performance for F1 2019 and The Talos Principle.
AMDVLK 2019.Q4.1 also has an EXT_vertex_attribute_divisor update, an image corruption fix on screens with multiple GPUs, conformance test suite failures have been resolved, and other bug fixes.
More details on this morning's AMDVLK 2019.Q4.1 release via GitHub.
Add A Comment