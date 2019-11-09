While the Linux 5.4 cycle is quickly winding down and with DRM-Next's cut-off crossing, AMD has sent in a last minute batch of changes it's targeting for the upcoming Linux 5.5 merge window.
AMD in prior weeks submitted a lot of new GPU driver code for Linux 5.5. Friday's pull request is primarily fixes but one notable addition is enabling dynamic power gating for GCN with Raven Ridge APUs.
The highlights of this latest 5.5 pull to DRM-Next include:
- Video Core Next (VCN) dynamic power-gating has finally been enabled for Raven Ridge and Raven 2 APU platforms to help in power-savings around video playback.
- Fixes for Navi 14 support (currently the Radeon RX 5500 series) as well as other general Navi fixes.
- Arcturus fixes for that forthcoming Vega-based compute accelerator.
- xGMI power-state handling fixes.
- Various AMDGPU scheduler fixes.
- A dynamic power management (DPM) fix for Southern Islands / GCN 1.0 hardware ported from the AMDGPU driver to the default Radeon DRM driver.
- Other fixes.
More details via the pull request.
Add A Comment