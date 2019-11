While the Linux 5.4 cycle is quickly winding down and with DRM-Next's cut-off crossing, AMD has sent in a last minute batch of changes it's targeting for the upcoming Linux 5.5 merge window.AMD in prior weeks submitted a lot of new GPU driver code for Linux 5.5 . Friday's pull request is primarily fixes but one notable addition is enabling dynamic power gating for GCN with Raven Ridge APUs.The highlights of this latest 5.5 pull to DRM-Next include:- Video Core Next (VCN) dynamic power-gating has finally been enabled for Raven Ridge and Raven 2 APU platforms to help in power-savings around video playback.- Fixes for Navi 14 support (currently the Radeon RX 5500 series) as well as other general Navi fixes.- Arcturus fixes for that forthcoming Vega-based compute accelerator.- xGMI power-state handling fixes.- Various AMDGPU scheduler fixes.- A dynamic power management (DPM) fix for Southern Islands / GCN 1.0 hardware ported from the AMDGPU driver to the default Radeon DRM driver.- Other fixes.More details via the pull request