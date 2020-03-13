Feature work of Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) graphics driver work for Linux 5.7 is winding down now that Linux 5.6 is almost to its sixth release candidate this weekend, but sent in this week by AMD were a few more AMDGPU items though mostly amounting to fixes for their graphics driver.
Sent in as part of the latest AMDGPU haul for targeting Linux 5.7 are SR-IOV fixes, Navi and Renoir power management fixes, various display fixes, HDCP fixes, a fix for detecting AMD Pollock hardware, and various other fixes and clean-ups.
This new pull request also now supports handling power delivery firmware updates on graphics cards featuring USB Type-C ports. The AMDGPU kernel driver needed some special handling for dealing with the USB-C power delivery firmware downloading to the USB-C chip on new GPUs. Basically the firmware needs to be placed into a special buffer that the PSP secure processor can access and then copies the firmware via I2C to the USB-C block.
The list of these latest AMDGPU changes for DRM-Next's Linux 5.7 targeting can be found via this pull request.
