AMD Begins Focusing On Bug Fixes For Linux 5.7 Graphics Driver Code
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 20 March 2020 at 03:47 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Passing the point that new feature code is generally permitted into DRM-Next for in turn hitting the next mainline kernel merge window, AMD's open-source graphics driver developers have been turning their attention to bug fixes for all the new feature code set for Linux 5.7.

AMD sent in a fair amount of new feature code to DRM-Next slated for Linux 5.7. There's been a lot of low-level work, HDR/OLED panel support, HMM bits, continued HCP changes, and some mobile improvements, among other work. But now the focus has shifted to ensuring the code is stable and well-tested as the Linux 5.7 cycle kicks off around the start of April.

With Thursday's DRM-Next AMDGPU pull request the items addressed include the likes of:

- SR-IOV and RAS fixes.

- Fixing load balancing around Video Core Next (VCN).

- AMDGPU DC fixes.

- GPU reset fixes.

- Support for clearing the new "AccVGPR" with forthcoming Arcturus hardware.

The complete list of fixes for those curious can be found via this pull request.
