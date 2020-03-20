Passing the point that new feature code is generally permitted into DRM-Next for in turn hitting the next mainline kernel merge window, AMD's open-source graphics driver developers have been turning their attention to bug fixes for all the new feature code set for Linux 5.7.
AMD sent in a fair amount of new feature code to DRM-Next slated for Linux 5.7. There's been a lot of low-level work, HDR/OLED panel support, HMM bits, continued HCP changes, and some mobile improvements, among other work. But now the focus has shifted to ensuring the code is stable and well-tested as the Linux 5.7 cycle kicks off around the start of April.
With Thursday's DRM-Next AMDGPU pull request the items addressed include the likes of:
- SR-IOV and RAS fixes.
- Fixing load balancing around Video Core Next (VCN).
- AMDGPU DC fixes.
- GPU reset fixes.
- Support for clearing the new "AccVGPR" with forthcoming Arcturus hardware.
The complete list of fixes for those curious can be found via this pull request.
