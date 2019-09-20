AMD Sends In Initial Batch Of Fixes To Linux 5.4 - Includes Dali Support
While just yesterday the big DRM feature pull was sent in for Linux 5.4, AMD has also volleyed out their initial batch of fixes for this next version of the kernel.

This new AMDGPU pull isn't strictly fixes but as anticipated does include the recently reported Dali APU support. Dali along with Renoir -- also newly-supported in Linux 5.4 -- are some of AMD's 2020 APUs. Dali will be targeting the lower-end of the spectrum it's expected for value mobile/embedded. From the driver code, Dali looks like a newer revved version of the current-gen Picasso APUs. Both Dali and Renoir are based on the Vega architecture.

In addition to this AMDGPU fixes pull having the Dali enablement, there are also more Navi 12 and Navi 14 PCI IDs -- including for the Navi "workstation" parts. But the Navi 12/14 devices are now flagged as "experimental" for Linux 5.4 and hidden behind a feature flag.

As for the fixes, this pull does have a fix for bandwidth issues when driving multiple displays on Vega 20, a possible oops in the AMDKFD compute code for Hawaii GPUs, a backlight level fix after suspend-and-resume for some APUs, and a few other random fixes. Fortunately, at least, Navi 10 (Radeon RX 5700 series) doesn't have any big fixes in this pull so it's looking like it should be fairly stable with the current code... I'll be doing some Linux 5.4-rc1 Radeon RX 5700 / 5700 XT tests next week.

The complete list of AMDGPU fixes for this pull can be found on dri-devel.
