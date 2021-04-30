AMD GPU Driver Developers Pursuing New HDR Display Work For Linux

One of the areas of Linux desktop display support that isn't as well supported compared to Windows is high dynamic range (HDR) displays. There have been various vendors and developers over the years working towards Linux desktop HDR improvements but still it hasn't been a fast-advancing area in the open-source ecosystem. At least now AMD Radeon graphics driver developers do appear to be working on HDR improvements.
NVIDIA's been working on HDR-related work in recent years, there has been some HDR infrastructure work in core DRM, and some Intel graphics work. But the Linux desktops and other higher-level components still need more adapting for HDR. It's been a slow process in part seemingly by a lack of Linux desktop developers having HDR displays.
In any event, this week AMD has sent out new patches indicating their latest work in the area of HDR for Linux. Submitted as a "request for comments" was a drm_plane API for HDR planes to enable HDR support for some single and multi-plane scenarios.
So there is more work happening, but don't hold your breath that the Linux desktop will suddenly be all wired up and ready for fully embracing HDR displays in the near-term. In any case, it's good to see at least new patches being volleyed for this often overlooked sore spot for Linux support.
