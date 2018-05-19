AMD Rolls Out New Firmware For A Number Of GPUs

AMD has landed a number of updated firmware images into the linux-firmware tree for their recent generations of hardware.
There is updated Radeon GPU firmware for Raven Ridge, Fiji, Tonga, Stoney, Topaz, Carrizo, Vega 10, Polaris 10, Polaris 11, and Polaris 12 GPU families. More or less, the newer AMD GPUs now have updated firmware available.
But as far as the changes with these binary-only firmware images, the commit messages only say they are synced against what is shipped by the recent Radeon Software 18.10 driver. The commits also then just mention their AMD-internal Git commit from which the firmware images are derived.
So unfortunately it's not yet known if anything too practical can be found in this latest batch of AMDGPU firmware updates, but for those interested you can grab the latest binary files via linux-firmware.git.
