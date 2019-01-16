The drm-next-5.1-wip branch has been created by open-source AMD developers as they begin vetting the changes they plan to submit to DRM-Next for inclusion in the Linux 5.1 kernel cycle when it kicks off around the start of March.
With it just being over one week since the Linux 5.0 merge window ended and with this branch having just been setup the other day, there are just over 100 changes so far in this proving grounds for Linux 5.1 AMDGPU though nothing really dramatic.
- A bulk of the commits are made up of routine AMDGPU DC "display" patches providing various fixes and maintenance items.
- A new pcie_bw sysfs file that estimates the amount of data sent/received by the GPU over the last second through PCI Express. This is useful for estimating the ongoing PCI Express bandwidth.
- An interrupt handler (IH) overflow fix for Vega 10 that takes care of a random system lockup. The issue is most reproducible on Vega 10 but also may affect earlier generations too.
- Shader clocks and memory clocks are now exposed via hwmon interfaces.
- Fixes/improvements for new hardware including Vega 20, XGMI interface, etc. There are also power management updates around using BACO (Bus Active, Chip Off) for Vega 10 and 20.
- On the FreeSync/VRR front is a fix for a stuttering issue when moving a hardware cursor while variable rate fresh is enabled.
- The change to allow the AMDKFD compute driver to build on ARM 64-bit and there is also another patch too that benefits ARM users having Radeon graphics.
The AMDGPU work-in-progress items for Linux 5.1 can be found via this Git branch. Of course, expect a lot more activity over the next few weeks of the material that will eventually stage in DRM-Next until the Linux 5.1 merge window kicks off.
