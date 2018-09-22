In-Progress AMDGPU Updates For Linux 4.20~5.0 Have DC Update, New Polaris ID
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 22 September 2018 at 08:23 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Last week AMD sent in their big feature pull request of AMDGPU driver changes to DRM-Next for the Linux 4.20 (or what will likely be Linux 5.0) and since then more changes have been queuing in their work-in-progress branch.

That last pull request was a big one with AMD Raven2 support, AMD Picasso APU enablement, more Vega 20 upbringing work including initial xGMI support, AMDKFD merging into AMDGPU, VCN JPEG engine support, GPUVM virtual memory improvements, and various other changes as outlined in the aforelinked article.

The cutoff of new feature material to get into DRM-Next for this next kernel cycle is quickly coming up, but it looks like AMD developers may be going for one final push. Alex Deucher's drm-next-4.20-wip branch was updated over the past day with another few dozen patches.

As part of this latest round of changes, there is the mysterious new Polaris ID we spotted a few days back. That new Polaris ID is also queued for back-porting to the stable Linux kernel series once this patch hits mainline.

Besides the new Polaris PCI ID, the other changes appear to be mostly just routine AMDGPU DC "display code" updates. The DC updates have at least a fix for Vega, stereo 3D support in VSC, and other work. There are also a few PowerPlay / power management fixes/updates also staged in this tree.

We'll see if anything else hits the tree over the weekend for trying to squeeze into this next Linux kernel feature cycle, which the merge window for it will officially open around mid-October and then the kernel debut as stable around the end of the year.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMD Adds A Seemingly New Polaris ID To Their Linux Driver
Radeon/GPUOpen OCAT 1.2 Released But No Linux Support Yet
AMD Preps For A Big Linux 4.20 Kernel With Vega 20, Picasso, Raven 2, xGMI, Better DC
AMD ROCm 1.9 Available With Vega 20 Support Plus Upstream Kernel Compatibility
AMDGPU X.Org 18.1 Driver Released With RandR Leasing, Updates For DC Functionality
RADV Vulkan Driver Finally Picking Up 16-Bit Integer Support In Shaders
Popular News This Week
AMD Contributes 8.5x More Code To The Linux Kernel Than NVIDIA, But Intel Still Leads
Some Linux Gamers Using Wine/DXVK To Play Blizzard's Overwatch Banned - Updated
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
Intel Releases New BSD-Licensed Open-Source Firmware Implementation
The Linux Kernel Has Grown By 225k Lines of Code So Far This Year From 3.3k Developers