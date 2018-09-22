Last week AMD sent in their big feature pull request of AMDGPU driver changes to DRM-Next for the Linux 4.20 (or what will likely be Linux 5.0) and since then more changes have been queuing in their work-in-progress branch.
That last pull request was a big one with AMD Raven2 support, AMD Picasso APU enablement, more Vega 20 upbringing work including initial xGMI support, AMDKFD merging into AMDGPU, VCN JPEG engine support, GPUVM virtual memory improvements, and various other changes as outlined in the aforelinked article.
The cutoff of new feature material to get into DRM-Next for this next kernel cycle is quickly coming up, but it looks like AMD developers may be going for one final push. Alex Deucher's drm-next-4.20-wip branch was updated over the past day with another few dozen patches.
As part of this latest round of changes, there is the mysterious new Polaris ID we spotted a few days back. That new Polaris ID is also queued for back-porting to the stable Linux kernel series once this patch hits mainline.
Besides the new Polaris PCI ID, the other changes appear to be mostly just routine AMDGPU DC "display code" updates. The DC updates have at least a fix for Vega, stereo 3D support in VSC, and other work. There are also a few PowerPlay / power management fixes/updates also staged in this tree.
We'll see if anything else hits the tree over the weekend for trying to squeeze into this next Linux kernel feature cycle, which the merge window for it will officially open around mid-October and then the kernel debut as stable around the end of the year.
