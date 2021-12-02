One-Line Linux Patch Fixes AMD s2idle Failures For Some Ryzen Laptops
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 2 December 2021 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
AMD --
Over the past year there has been a lot of work for getting AMD's suspend-to-idle "s2idle" support in order under Linux and the latest is a one-line code change expected to help at least some Ryzen laptops behave properly.

Over the past year has been a lot of AMD s2idle work for increased power-savings under Linux, which has meant a lot of fixing and code handling. The latest is a "lucky fix" with a one line change that is fixing some s2idle failures.

This patch to cut the AMD PMC driver polling delay from 100 micro-seconds to 50 micro-seconds is enough to fix some laptops from experiencing s2idle failures, potentially more common when running on battery power.


Fabrizio Bertocci who reported the issue and ultimately submitted a patch to change the default delay found this fixed his HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13 with Ryzen 7 5800U for s2idle on battery power. The prior 100us delay worked fine on AC power, but would fail on battery power. After debugging this issue with AMD Linux developers, by chance it was figured out that simply halving this delay would workaround the problem.

The debugging adventure for this current-generation HP laptop can be found via this Gitlab issue thread. The patch changes the default value unconditionally and it's not known how many different AMD Ryzen laptops may be affected, so if you have had s2idle failures it may be worth trying out. The patch is currently in the x86 platform drivers tree as a fix and is marked for going to the stable branches once merged, so in the near future it should ultimately work its way out to supported stable Linux kernel series.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD-Pstate Driver Updated A 5th Time For Improving Ryzen Power Efficiency On Linux
Linux Prepares For Next-Gen AMD CPUs With Up To 12 CCDs
Updated AMD P-State Driver Posted For Improving Linux Power Efficiency
Linux 5.17 To Support Temperature Monitoring For New AMD Zen Generation
Sound Open Firmware For AMD Audio Hardware Arrives, Initially For Renoir ACP
AMD Releases ROCm AOMP 14.0 Compiler - Switches To New "amd-stg-open" Branch
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Minecraft Now 30% Faster With Open-Source AMD Radeon Driver On Linux
Linux Prepares For Next-Gen AMD CPUs With Up To 12 CCDs
Proton 6.3-8 Released With More Windows Games Playable, Support For Some BattlEye Games
Archinstall 2.3 Released For Easily Installing Arch Linux
Wireshark 3.6 Released With Support For World of Warcraft "WOWW" Protocol, Many Others
The Phoronix Premium Thanksgiving / Black Friday 2021 Special
Blender 3.0's Cycles X Rendering Performance Is Looking Great
KDE Squashes Many "Annoying" Bugs As It Works To Improve The Desktop's Reliability.