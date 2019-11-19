AMD Announces Radeon Pro W5700 RDNA Workstation Graphics Card

In addition to AMD's SC19 announcements yesterday, their embargo just lifted on the Radeon Pro W5700 as their first 7nm workstation graphics card build on their new RDNA architecture.
The Radeon Pro W5700 is built on their RDNA architecture, supports GDDR6 video memory, and is said to deliver up to 18% better efficiency than NVIDIA's competition. The Radeon Pro W5700 is also AMD's first graphics card featuring a USB-C connector for monitors and VR HMDs.
The Radeon Pro W5700 has 36 compute units, 8.89 TFLOPS FP32 rating, 8GB of GDDR6 video memory, support for up to six displays, and will carry a $799 USD retail price. AMD reports performance advantages with the Radeon Pro W5700 over the NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 series.
This being an RDNA/Navi part also gives us hope the announced but not yet shipping Radeon ROCm 3.0 software stack will be adding complete Navi support.
More details on the Radeon Pro W5700 at AMD.com.
