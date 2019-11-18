AMD Announces Radeon Open Compute ROCm 3.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 18 November 2019 at 09:30 AM EST. 5 Comments
RADEON --
AMD just sent out their press release for SuperComputing 19 week in Denver. It turns out being released for SC19 is the latest major iteration of Radeon Open Compute, ROCm 3.0.

AMD's press release mentions ROCm 3.0 being released though as of writing it has yet to appear via the ROCm repositories on GitHub. Once the actual drop happens, I'll certainly be writing about it and digging deeper into the other changes in full.

AMD mentions the ROCm 3.0 highlights as:
- Introduction of ROCm 3.0 with new innovations to support HIP-clang – a compiler built upon LLVM, improved CUDA conversion capability with hipify-clang, library optimizations for both HPC and ML.
- ROCm upstream integration into leading TensorFlow and PyTorch machine learning frameworks for applications like reinforcement learning, autonomous driving, and image and video detection.
- Expanded acceleration support for HPC programing models and applications like OpenMP programing, LAMMPS, and NAMD.
- New support for system and workload deployment tools like Kubernetes, Singularity, SLURM, TAU and others.

The improved HIP-clang will be interesting to see for how well it's working out in porting CUDA codes to run on AMD Radeon / Radeon Pro hardware. Also expanded support for OpenMP and scientific workloads like LAMMPS and NAMD will be interesting to see and benchmark. ROCm support for Kubernetes is another interesting addition. Hopefully the actual ROCm 3.0 release notes will shed more light on these specifics and will be trying them out as time allows.

Interestingly, the press release doesn't mention if ROCm 3.0 has Navi support. Since the July launch of the Radeon RX 5700 series there hasn't been any OpenCL/ROCm support for Navi on Linux. Hopefully with ROCm 3.0 there will be Navi/GFX10 support in place but we should know soon enough once the release hits GitHub.

Besides releasing ROCm 3.0 for SC19, the rest of AMD's press release is mostly EPYC news. 2nd Gen AMD EPYC CPUs are seeing more Amazon EC2 instances roll out, EPYC CPUs appearing on the TOP500 list, and other EPYC adoption. Their SC19 press release can be read at AMD.com.
5 Comments
Related News
AMD OverDrive Overclocking To Finally Work For Radeon Navi GPUs With Linux 5.5 Kernel
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 19.Q4 for Linux Released
AMD Volleys Another Batch Of Graphics Driver Changes For Linux 5.5
Radeon Software For Linux Updated With Radeon RX 5500 Series Support
AMDVLK 2019.Q4.2 Brings Several More Extensions, Game Tuning
RADV Lands VK_EXT_subgroup_size_control For Exposing Wave32 On Navi/GFX10
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Disabling HPET For Intel Coffee Lake
LinuxBoot Continues Maturing - Now Able To Boot Windows
VirtualBox SF Driver Ejected From The Linux 5.4 Kernel
GNU Assembler Patches Sent Out For Optimizing The Intel Jump Conditional Code Erratum
Benchmarks Of 10 Higher-End Intel/AMD CPUs On Ubuntu 19.10
Arch Linux Updates Its Kernel Installation Handling
Google Chrome To Begin Marking Sites That Are Slow / Fast
Mozilla + Intel + Red Hat Form The Bytecode Alliance To Run WebAssembly Everywhere