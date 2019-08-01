AMD Posts A New Slide Deck Outlining The RDNA Architecture

Last week AMD published their RDNA instruction set architecture documentation. That's a bit heavy reading unless you are a driver developer or low-level engine developer, but for those wanting a bit of a higher-level look at AMD's new RDNA graphics architecture, today they uploaded a new slide deck.
AMD today posted their RDNA architecture presentation that provides a higher-level look at the changes with RDNA compared to the GCN architecture. This slide deck is faintly similar to a presentation they had back in June at their Navi reviewer's day, but for those wanting to dive deeper into RDNA, this is your chance.
Their newly-uploaded RDNA architecture presentation can be found here (PDF) from GPUOpen.
