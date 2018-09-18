AMD Picasso Support Comes To The RadeonSI OpenGL Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 18 September 2018 at 09:29 PM EDT. 1 Comment
AMD
Last week AMD sent out initial support for yet-to-be-released "Picasso" APUs with the Linux AMDGPU kernel graphics driver. Today on the user-space side the support was merged for the OpenGL RadeonSI Gallium3D driver.

Picasso details are still fairly light but they are expected to be similar to Raven Ridge and for the AM4 processor socket as well as an edition for notebooks. On the same day as publishing the Picasso AMDGPU kernel patches, AMD also went ahead and published the Linux patches for the "Raven 2" APUs too.

From the user-space/RadeonSI side, indeed it's very similar to current Raven Ridge APUs with their graphics processor... The Picasso support from the OpenGL driver side is just adding the new PCI ID (0x15D8) and identifies it as Raven for taking the same driver code paths.

That one-liner patch for RadeonSI is now in for Mesa 18.3. The kernel bits meanwhile are coming for Linux 4.20~5.0.
