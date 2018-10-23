The AMD Zen-Based Hygon Dhyana CPU Support Landing In The Mainline Linux Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 23 October 2018 at 10:27 AM EDT. 1 Comment
AMD --
Hygon's Dhyana SoC, the facsimile of the AMD Zen microarchitecture as a result of the AMD-Chinese joint venture to begin spinning up domestic x86 chips for the Chinese data center market, will be supported by the next version of the Linux kernel.

Going back a number of months I have been writing about the Linux kernel patches for Hygon Dhyana that effectively amount to copying the AMD Zen code-paths within the Linux kernel to use them as well for this x86 Chinese server SoC based on EPYC. After several rounds of patch revisions, that code is into shape and is now making its maiden voyage to the Linux kernel.

The Dhyana x86 CPU support was sent in today as part of the x86/cpu changes for the just-opened Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel merge window. It's just a few hundred lines of code of introducing the new Hygon/Dhyana identifiers and then adding them to the Zen code-paths ranging from the power management code to PCI to KVM/Xen and other areas of the Linux kernel having Zen-specific code/support. There are no other changes, showing just how close the Dhyana is to existing AMD Zen1 processors.

So with Linux 4.20~5.0 the kernel should be working on these Chinese servers or will be found out-of-the-box by the time of Ubuntu 19.04, Fedora 30 (or F29 updates), etc.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
AMD CodeXL 2.6 Advances GPU Profiling, Static Analysis & GPU Debugging
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX & 2920X Will Ship At The End Of October
AMD Picasso APUs To Support VCN Dynamic Power Gating
AMD Publishes Platform QoS Patches For Next-Gen Processors
The "Chinese EPYC" Hygon Dhyana CPU Support Still Getting Squared Away For Linux
AMD Picasso Support Comes To The RadeonSI OpenGL Driver
Popular News This Week
ODROID Rolling Out New Intel-Powered Single Board Computer After Trying With Ryzen
Fedora 29 Is Blocked From Release Due To 11 Open Bugs
AMD FreeSync 2 HDR Coming To The Linux Kernel In 2019
Ubuntu 18.10 Set For Release Today With Some Nice Improvements
A Look At The Many Features On The Table For The Upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 Kernel
Systemd Adds Feature To Fallback Automatically To Older Kernels On Failure