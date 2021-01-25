AMD Celebrates Five Years Of GPUOpen

Today marks five years since AMD began the GPUOpen initiative for providing more open-source Radeon GPU code projects, code samples, and more for better engaging GPU/game developers in the open.
As any longtime Phoronix reader will know, AMD's open-source Linux driver initiative is going on for more than a decade while the celebration today is just over their GPUOpen initiative turning five years old. The three principles that continue to guide GPUOpen are providing code and documentation to PC developers to exert more control on the GPU, a commitment to open-source software, and a collaborative engagement with the developer community.
Their brief remarks on the GPUOpen five year anniversary can be found at GPUOpen.com.
It hasn't been entirely smooth sailing for GPUOpen with some projects on GPUOpen not being open-source at least initially, among other stumbles. But in any case they continue to provide more open-source code and samples than NVIDIA -- plus obviously the entire open-source driver stack.
