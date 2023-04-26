xf86-video-ati 22.0 Released For Older ATI/AMD GPUs
The xf86-video-ati 22.0 driver has been released as a rare update to this X.Org DDX driver used by older pre-GCN ATI/AMD Radeon graphics cards.
While most Linux users these days are running the xf86-video-modesetting generic DDX if still relying on the X.Org Server and newer generations of AMD hardware has the xf86-video-amdgpu driver, xf86-video-ati exists for the older generations of Radeon GPUs with the Radeon DRM kernel driver.
Yesterday's xf86-video-ati 22.0 release is the first update since xf86-video-ati 19.1 four years ago. With this new release they switch to using XZ tarballs rather than Bzip2 to align with the rest of the X.Org packages, fix a link failure with the GCC 10 compiler, and there is a handful of bug-fixes -- namely around GLAMOR acceleration.
This is hardly a significant driver update but simply lets xf86-video-ati 22.0 keep chugging along. Those using this driver with older ATI/AMD GPUs can see the small set of fixes via the release announcement.
5 Comments