Uutils 0.0.24 Advances Rust-Written Coreutils Implementation

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 26 January 2024 at 08:46 AM EST. 6 Comments
PROGRAMMING
The uutils project providing a Rust-written Coreutils re-implementation has released v0.0.24 and it passes another 29 GNU test cases as the project nears its 1.0 release.

The uutils focus continues to be a drop-in replacement to GNU Coreutils and their v1.0 release nears as they get closer to passing all of the GNU test cases. With Uutils 0.0.24 they are passing 422 tests but still failing 132 tests and skipping over 50 tests. In any event a 69% pass rate is great and already for a number of use-cases uutils can work well as a Coreutils replacement on Linux distributions.

uutils logo


The Rust Coreutils code also now has been ported to SPARC64 as well as being ported to the OpenBSD and Redox operating systems. Like with GNOME and other projects, Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund has also begun funding uutils.

Downloads and more details on these Rust-written core utilities that are critical to Linux systems and other platforms can be found via the GitHub project.
6 Comments
Related News
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
Python 3.13 Alpha 3 Released - Work Continues On Dropping The GIL, Improving Performance
SQLite 3.45 Released With JSON Functions Adapted To Use JSONB
The Open-Source Community Is Still Maintaining Flash Player Support In 2024
Git Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Beginning To Use Rust Code
Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.42 Released With OpenJDK 21 Java Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Hans Reiser Apologies For Social Mistakes, Comments On ReiserFS Deprecation From Prison
Windows NT Sync Driver Proposed For The Linux Kernel - Better Wine Performance
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
FreeBSD Considers Making Use Of Rust Within Its Base System
Valve Releases Proton 8.0-5 With Many Fixes, More Windows Games Now Playable
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
Linus Torvalds Gets Back To Merging New Code For Linux 6.8
Many New Features Approved This Week For Fedora 40