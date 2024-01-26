Uutils 0.0.24 Advances Rust-Written Coreutils Implementation

The uutils project providing a Rust-written Coreutils re-implementation has released v0.0.24 and it passes another 29 GNU test cases as the project nears its 1.0 release.The uutils focus continues to be a drop-in replacement to GNU Coreutils and their v1.0 release nears as they get closer to passing all of the GNU test cases. With Uutils 0.0.24 they are passing 422 tests but still failing 132 tests and skipping over 50 tests. In any event a 69% pass rate is great and already for a number of use-cases uutils can work well as a Coreutils replacement on Linux distributions.

The Rust Coreutils code also now has been ported to SPARC64 as well as being ported to the OpenBSD and Redox operating systems. Like with GNOME and other projects, Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund has also begun funding uutils.Downloads and more details on these Rust-written core utilities that are critical to Linux systems and other platforms can be found via the GitHub project