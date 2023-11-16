Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Uutils 0.0.23 Implements More GNU Coreutils Functionality In Rust
With yesterday's uutils 0.0.23 release they are now up to passing ten additional tests from the GNU Coreutils test suite. This puts the Rust Coreutils as passing 393 of the tests (65%) while skipping over 49 tests and failing/errors on 162. Uutils has been steadily improving its test results as it strives to be a drop-in replacement for GNU Coreutils.
Uutils has been making steady progress on passing more of the GNU Coreutils test cases.
Among the improvements in uutils 0.0.23 are implementing the SI prefixes of R and Q, various cp command improvements, several FreeBSD-specific fixes, printf support for %q, a few security enhancements, and a variety of other changes throughout the code-base.
Downloads and more details on the uutils 0.0.23 release for this Rust-based Coreutils solution can be found via GitHub.