Uutils 0.0.23 Implements More GNU Coreutils Functionality In Rust

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 16 November 2023 at 12:37 PM EST. 34 Comments
PROGRAMMING
The uutils open-source project continues working on re-implementing the widely-used GNU Coreutils utilities within the Rust programming language for better security and a fresh take on rm, cd, cat, ls, and other commands.

With yesterday's uutils 0.0.23 release they are now up to passing ten additional tests from the GNU Coreutils test suite. This puts the Rust Coreutils as passing 393 of the tests (65%) while skipping over 49 tests and failing/errors on 162. Uutils has been steadily improving its test results as it strives to be a drop-in replacement for GNU Coreutils.

Uutils test suite pass rate
Uutils has been making steady progress on passing more of the GNU Coreutils test cases.


Among the improvements in uutils 0.0.23 are implementing the SI prefixes of R and Q, various cp command improvements, several FreeBSD-specific fixes, printf support for %q, a few security enhancements, and a variety of other changes throughout the code-base.

Downloads and more details on the uutils 0.0.23 release for this Rust-based Coreutils solution can be found via GitHub.
