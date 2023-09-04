uutils 0.0.21 Released With More Improvements For GNU Coreutils Written In Rust

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 4 September 2023 at 08:17 AM EDT. 3 Comments
GNU
Released at the end of August was GNU Coreutils 9.4 while out this weekend is uutils 0.0.21 as the open-source, Rust-written re-implementation of the Coreutils utilities.

Uutils continues to improve compatibility for this re-implementation of GNU Coreutils in Rust, which is focused on better portability and security, among other benefits for this modern free software project.

With uutils 0.0.21 there are fixes for the commonly used cp command, panic fixes to different commands, benchmarking support for the remove "rm" command, better handling for numeric and hex suffices with the split command, and a variety of other improvements. There are also updates to many of the Rust crates used by uutils, CI / build system enhancements, and continued work on improving the GNU test suite compatibility for ensuring uutils continues working as a drop-in replacement to Coreutils.

uutils logo


Downloads and more details on the uutils 0.0.21 feature release via GitHub. The uutils project has also rolled out a new project website as part of this weekend's new release.
