GNU Coreutils 9.4 Adds Experimental "--enable-systemd" Option, Faster Split

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 29 August 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT. 7 Comments
GNU
GNU Coreutils 9.4 is out today as the latest version of this collection of utilities common to GNU/Linux systems and other platforms.

GNU Coreutils 9.4 adds a new "--enable-systemd" option for Linux systems with systemd in use. This is used to deal with the punky, uptime, users, and who commands that misbehave currently on 32-bit platforms like x86 and Arm. When enabling the systemd integration with GNU Coreutils, the pinky, uptime, and who commands can now work for times after the year 2038 on 32-bit systems. The --enable-systemd option is considered experimental with today's v9.4 release.

--enable-systemd option


GNU Coreutil's split command is also now faster with the v9.4 release. Split now uses more-tuned access patterns for large input. When running split on an solid-state storage (SSD) backed device, Split's throughput performance was about 5% faster for reads.

Other changes include the uptime command now working on some Android distributions, split now honors the $TMPDIR environment variable, the uptime command counting VM saved/sleep time, and more than one dozen bug fixes.

More details on the GNU Coreutils 9.4 changes can be found via the GNU.org release announcement.
7 Comments
Related News
Glibc Git Lands Another FMA-Optimized Function - 24% Mean Improvement
Glibc log2 Function Up To 69% Faster Thanks To FMA
Haiku OS Support Upstreamed Into GCC Compiler
GNU C Library 2.38 Released With More C2X Features, x86_64 GNU Hurd Support
GNU Binutils 2.41 Released With Intel FRED / LKGS / AMX-COMPLEX Support
Emacs 29.1 Released - No Longer Chokes On Very Long Lines
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
LibreOffice 24.2 Will Succeed LibreOffice 7.6
Linux 6.5 Last Minute Fixes A Performance Regression - 34% Drop In A Micro-Benchmark
FreeBSD Experimenting With A Port Of NVIDIA's Linux Open DRM Kernel Driver
NVIDIA BIOS Signature Lock Broken - What Caused Open-Source Pains For Years
Ubuntu Desktop "Charting A Course For The Future" With Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Next Year
AMD Acquires An AI Software Company
GNOME's Sysprof Adds FlameGraphs To Better Visualize Output
QEMU 8.1 Released With New PipeWire Audio Backend, Many CPU Improvements