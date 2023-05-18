sdl12-compat 1.2.64 Released - More Classic Games Now Running On This SDL2 Layer

25 May 2023
Following the recent sdl12-compat test release, sdl-compat v1.2.64 has been released as the newest version of this library implementing the SDL 1.2 API/ABI atop SDL 2.x interfaces for enhancing game compatibility on modern Linux environments.

The sdl12-compat library has now managed to get more classic Linux games working to underneath leverage SDL2 for cases where games are no longer maintained or at least not updated against major new components. With sdl12-compat 1.2.64 some of the newly-supported games include:
- Steel Storm: Burning Retribution
- Maelstrom
- Quake 2 XP
- boswars
- pink-pony
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri
- xrick
- grafx2
- MLT
- tuxfootball
- freedroid

This release represents a wide variety of underlying improvements for improving compatibility of the old SDL 1.2 API atop SDL2.

More details on the v1.2.64 release via GitHub.
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

