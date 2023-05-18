Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
sdl12-compat 1.2.64 Released - More Classic Games Now Running On This SDL2 Layer
The sdl12-compat library has now managed to get more classic Linux games working to underneath leverage SDL2 for cases where games are no longer maintained or at least not updated against major new components. With sdl12-compat 1.2.64 some of the newly-supported games include:
- Steel Storm: Burning Retribution
- Maelstrom
- Quake 2 XP
- boswars
- pink-pony
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri
- xrick
- grafx2
- MLT
- tuxfootball
- freedroid
This release represents a wide variety of underlying improvements for improving compatibility of the old SDL 1.2 API atop SDL2.
More details on the v1.2.64 release via GitHub.