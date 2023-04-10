Intel oneAPI Level Zero Loader 1.10 Released

Intel has released oneAPI Level Zero Loader 1.10 today, which implements the Level Zero v1.6 specification.The oneAPI Level Zero Loader also provides the C/C++ header files for the Level Zero API as well as the validation layer. The Level Zero Loader is responsible for loading L0 driver implementations like Intel's Compute-Runtime stack.With the oneAPI Level Zero Loader 1.10 release it adds validation for sType and pNext as well as implementing the oneAPI Level Zero 1.6 specification. The Level Zero v1.6 specification in turn adds new zeMemPutIpcHandle and zeEventPoolPutIpcHandle interfaces, helper functions for the IPC handle, and new functions of zeDriverGetLastResultString and zeCommandListHostSynchronize. The Level Zero 1.6 specification also adds an extension to query normalized kernel event timestamps, extends the SYSMAN frequency domain list to support the media domain, and has various fixes.

Hopefully with time Intel comes to a more cohesive versioning scheme among their many oneAPI software components. Besides the Level Zero Loader and Level Zero Specification versions not being aligned, there is also different versioning format for the related Compute-Runtime and IGC components, various other versioning practices for other oneAPI individual software components, and then the advertised oneAPI version itself that uses time-based versioning. Short of a decoder ring or a comprehensive matrix or just sticking to the bundled oneAPI releases, it can be difficult keeping track of all these different versionsThe Intel oneAPI Level Zero Loader 1.10 release for Microsoft Windows and Linux systems as well as the sources can be found via GitHub . Those interested in the oneAPI Level Zero specification itself can find it at spec.oneapi.io