Intel oneAPI Level Zero Loader 1.10 Released

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 10 April 2023 at 08:43 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
Intel has released oneAPI Level Zero Loader 1.10 today, which implements the Level Zero v1.6 specification.

The oneAPI Level Zero Loader also provides the C/C++ header files for the Level Zero API as well as the validation layer. The Level Zero Loader is responsible for loading L0 driver implementations like Intel's Compute-Runtime stack.

With the oneAPI Level Zero Loader 1.10 release it adds validation for sType and pNext as well as implementing the oneAPI Level Zero 1.6 specification. The Level Zero v1.6 specification in turn adds new zeMemPutIpcHandle and zeEventPoolPutIpcHandle interfaces, helper functions for the IPC handle, and new functions of zeDriverGetLastResultString and zeCommandListHostSynchronize. The Level Zero 1.6 specification also adds an extension to query normalized kernel event timestamps, extends the SYSMAN frequency domain list to support the media domain, and has various fixes.

oneAPI Level Zero Loader v1.10 tagged


Hopefully with time Intel comes to a more cohesive versioning scheme among their many oneAPI software components. Besides the Level Zero Loader and Level Zero Specification versions not being aligned, there is also different versioning format for the related Compute-Runtime and IGC components, various other versioning practices for other oneAPI individual software components, and then the advertised oneAPI version itself that uses time-based versioning. Short of a decoder ring or a comprehensive matrix or just sticking to the bundled oneAPI releases, it can be difficult keeping track of all these different versions

The Intel oneAPI Level Zero Loader 1.10 release for Microsoft Windows and Linux systems as well as the sources can be found via GitHub. Those interested in the oneAPI Level Zero specification itself can find it at spec.oneapi.io.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Media Driver 2023Q1 Adds Meteor Lake AV1 Error-Resilient Video Encoding
Intel Lunar Lake Audio Support Coming For Linux 6.4
Intel Arrow Lake Enablement For Linux Looking To Get Underway
Intel Sends In Last Round Of Graphics Driver Feature Updates For Linux 6.4
Intel oneAPI 2023.1 Released
Intel Carries Out More Meteor Lake Graphics Enablement For Linux 6.4
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.4 Bringing Apple M2 Additions For 2022 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini
System76 Teases Their "Virgo" In-House Manufactured Laptop
Valve Shows A Huge Drop In Linux Gamers For March, But The Numbers Are Questionable
GTK 4.11.1 Released With Better Textures, Wayland Fractional Scaling
Early KDE Plasma 6 Development State: "It's Still Rough, But It's Usable"
Chrome 112 Released With WASM Garbage Collection Trial, CSS Nesting
Linux 6.3-rc5 Released - Looking To Be In Good Shape
PipeWire 0.3.68 Released With New RTP Session Module, Many Other Changes