Intel's oneAPI Construction Kit 3.0 Released

28 July 2023
Announced in early June by Intel-owned Codeplay Software was the oneAPI Construction Kit for helping to bring SYCL codebases to new processor/accelerator architectures with an emphasis on AI and HPC. Today marks the release already of the oneAPI Construction Kit 3.0.

Intel is a huge proponent of the Khronos SYCL standard and is a central paradigm to their oneAPI effort and supporting their vast array of hardware. For helping with the developer ecosystem and ensuring SYCL ends up being portable to new hardware/architectures, the Intel/Codeplay oneAPI Construction Kit helps address those needs. The oneAPI Construction Kit for example has been successfully tested for RISC-V to help build out the software support there.

oneAPI Construction kit


With oneAPI Construction Kit 3.0, muxc now allows for OpenCL C inputs, the cl_intel_required_subgroup_size OpenCL extension is supported, new SPIR-V capabilities added, and various other enhancements.

Downloads and more details on the oneAPI Construction Kit 3.0 via GitHub. Learn more about this open-source portability effort via developer.codeplay.com.
