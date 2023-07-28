Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Intel's oneAPI Construction Kit 3.0 Released
Intel is a huge proponent of the Khronos SYCL standard and is a central paradigm to their oneAPI effort and supporting their vast array of hardware. For helping with the developer ecosystem and ensuring SYCL ends up being portable to new hardware/architectures, the Intel/Codeplay oneAPI Construction Kit helps address those needs. The oneAPI Construction Kit for example has been successfully tested for RISC-V to help build out the software support there.
With oneAPI Construction Kit 3.0, muxc now allows for OpenCL C inputs, the cl_intel_required_subgroup_size OpenCL extension is supported, new SPIR-V capabilities added, and various other enhancements.
Downloads and more details on the oneAPI Construction Kit 3.0 via GitHub. Learn more about this open-source portability effort via developer.codeplay.com.