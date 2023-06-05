Intel's Codeplay Announces oneAPI Construction Kit For Bringing SYCL To New Hardware

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 5 June 2023 at 09:50 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL
Codeplay Software, which was acquired by Intel last June, has an exciting announcement to make today in the form of the oneAPI Construction Kit. This open-source project aims to help ease bringing up SYCL on new processor/accelerator architectures, particularly around HPC and AI. The oneAPI Construction Kit also has a reference implementation for RISC-V.

The oneAPI Construction Kit is for helping to bring the Khronos SYCL programming model to custom accelerators and other currently unsupported architectures. The oneAPI Construction Kit is for helping to bring the Khronos SYCL programming model to custom accelerators and other currently unsupported architectures. Codeplay announced in today's press release:
"With software evolving quickly, it has become increasingly common for hardware vendors to create specialist AI processors that run their software more efficiently than would be possible with out-of-the-box hardware. While these custom processors can offer the advantage of performance, they come with challenges for developers. Primary among these is the challenge of enabling the latest software on the latest generation of processors. This can involve major software porting efforts to proprietary and non-standard programming models, creating additional work for customers, who will need to work on time-consuming optimizations and porting for their applications.

The oneAPI Construction Kit was created to solve these challenges by bringing all the benefits of simplified heterogeneous programming to custom hardware. It extends oneAPI to custom architectures and makes it easy to access a wealth of supported SYCL libraries. This has tangible benefits for your customers who, rather than having to learn a new custom language for custom hardware, can instead use SYCL to write high-performance applications efficiently. All of this means less time spent on porting efforts and maintaining separate codebases for different architectures, and more time for innovation.

Codeplay has previously demonstrated a full software programming environment using oneAPI and SYCL for the next generation of RISC-V vector processors using the oneAPI Construction Kit."

More details on the oneAPI Construction Kit are available from developer.codeplay.com.

oneAPI Construction Kit


The oneAPI Construction Kit is open-source under an Apache 2.0 (with LLVM Exceptions) license and hosted on GitHub.

The oneAPI Construction Kit is just one of many efforts by Intel for ensuring SYCL and their oneAPI software stack can run on a diverse range of CPUs, GPUs, and other accelerators. Many oneAPI components themselves are already enjoying support on AMD HIP and NVIDIA CUDA. Prior to Codeplay Software being acquired by Intel they were already working on bringing SYCL to NVIDIA GPUs and Radeon GPUs. The openness of the oneAPI ecosystem has been great and it's excellent to see Intel continuing to make further progress on cross-vendor/hardware compatibility.
1 Comment
Related News
Intel Continues Prepping Meteor Lake Graphics On Linux, Adds VRR eDP Support
Intel's Latest Linux Patches To Boost VM Performance - Particularly For High I/O Use
Intel Releases OpenVINO 2023 - Load TF Models Directly, Hybrid CPU Thread Scheduling
Intel VPU To Be Found On All Meteor Lake SKUs, Intel Seeding Open-Source Projects
Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Temporarily No Longer Identifies As "Intel" For CP2077
Intel Posts Latest 113 Patches For Linux KVM TDX Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Virgo Aims To Be The Quietest Yet Most Performant Linux Laptop
XFS Metadata Corruption On Linux 6.3 Tracked Down To One Missing One-Line Patch
Red Hat To Stop Shipping LibreOffice In Future RHEL, Limiting Fedora LO Involvement
System76's Coreboot Open Firmware Manages To Disable Intel ME For Raptor Lake
Vulkan 1.3.251 Released With One New Extension Worked On By Valve, Nintendo & Others
Linux 6.4-rc4 Released As A "Fairly Normal" Release
NVIDIA R535 Linux Beta Brings New Vulkan Extensions, DMA-BUF v4 Wayland Protocol
Linux 6.3.5 Released With XFS Metadata Corruption Fix