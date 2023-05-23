Lighttpd 1.4.70 Adds Native Windows Build Support, Faster CGI Spawning

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 10 May 2023
FREE SOFTWARE
A new version of Lighttpd is out today, the BSD-licensed, open-source web server that focuses on being very speedy and lightweight on CPU and memory resources.

Notable with today's Lighttpd 1.4.70 release is now having native Windows build support, but for this version it's still being treated as experimental and the project isn't releasing any packaged version / Windows installer for this inaugural release. But within the lighttpd source tree has been the build improvements for allowing Windows shared DLL builds with Autotools and CMake integration.

Lighttpd 1.4.70 also has faster CGI spawning, support for HTTP/2 downstream proxy serving multiple clients over a single connection, and isolating of the HTTP/2 code. Lighttpd plans to split out their HTTP/2 code into a separate optional module moving forward for those interested.

Lighttpd logo


There is also many bug fixes and other improvements to this lightweight web server, which can be downloaded via lighttpd.net.
