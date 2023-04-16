digiKam 8.0 Released With Expanded File Format Support, New OCR Tool

The digiKam 8.0 open-source professional photo management software has been released. The digiKam 8.0 release brings a host of new features and improvements, including ongoing work of porting over to the Qt6 toolkit.

This digital photo management software has seen a wealth of enhancements with digiKam 8.0. Among the highlights of today's digiKam 8.0 release include:

- A new online documentation portal built with Spinx/RestructuredText to help users fully utilize this software.

- Expanded file format support to include TIFF 16-bit float (half-float) images, JPEG-XL / AVIF / WebP exporting, and the RAW image decoder has been expanded to now handle files from the DJI Mavic 3, Leica M11, Canon CRM, Canon CR3, Canon EOS R3 / R7 / R10, and other cameras.

- A new OCR tool powered by the Tesseract engine for converting scanned image text to actual text.

- Image metadata handling improvements.

- Better integration with QMIC-Qt 3.2.2.

- Qt6 support is present in the digiKam source tree while the overall work of porting from Qt 5.15 LTS to Qt6 remains ongoing. Qt5 is still being used for now with the official builds.

- Maintenance items / fixes / other improvements.

digiKam 8.0 screenshot


Downloads and more details on digiKam 8.0 via the release announcement on digiKam.org.
