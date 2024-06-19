Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Zhaoxin "Shijidadao" x86_64 CPU Support Merged Into The GCC 15 Compiler
Zhaoxin "Shijidadao" comes a bit as a surprise given that codename hasn't been heard before. Searching for "Zhaoxin Shijidadao" hasn't yielded any existing Google results besides this GCC patch activity and Shijidadao is a location within China. But given that Zhaoxin only upstreamed Yongfeng support into the GCC 14 compiler last October and hasn't posted any new patches since, is likely revealing of what the Shijidadao codename is for...
Due to being the newest GCC Zhaoxin x86_64 CPU addition after Yongfeng (KH-40000), this new "Shijidadao" support is presumably for the latest KX-7000 series processors. The 7nm KX-7000 processors with up to eight cores has been known by the "Century Avenue" codename and is their first wares sporting DDR5 and PCIe 5.0. The Khaoxin KX-7000 series isn't all that impressive up against the likes of the newest Intel and AMD wares but is at least more capable than earlier Zhaoxin processors. (Update: A Phoronix reader has now confirmed that Shijidadao does translate in Simplified Chinese to "Century Avenue" as opposed to Google's automated translation of "shi is to reach".)
The GCC commit enabling the Zhaoxin Shijidadao CPU support confirms no ISA differences compared to existing Yongfeng processors. But with next year's GCC 15 compiler release will now honor the "shijidadao" tunable for the -march and -mtune options.
Zhaoxin Shijidadao CPUs support x86_64 with MOVBE, MMX, SSE, SSE2, SSE3, SSSE3, SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX, POPCNT, AES, PCLMUL, RDRND, XSAVE, XSAVEOPT, FSGSBASE, CX16, ABM, BMI, BMI2, F16C, FXSR, RDSEED, AVX2, FMA, SHA, and LZCNT instruction set extensions.