Zhaoxin Yongfeng CPU Support Merged For The GCC 14 Compiler
Yongfeng is the current generation of processors from Zhaoxin, the joint venture between VIA and the government of Shanghai for producing x86-compatible processors. Yongfeng was introduced in 2022 with the KH-40000 series as the 16nm processors offering up to 32 cores and up to a 2.2GHz clock frequency.
Going back to mid-2022, Zhaoxin had been working to upstream the Yongfeng compiler tuning/optimizations for the GNU Compiler Collection. Now for GCC 14 due out in the early months of 2024, this Zhaoxin Yongfeng support is in place.
Similarly, since earlier this year has been some additional Yongfeng patches for the Linux kernel.
More details on this Zhaoxin Yongfeng compiler support introduced in GCC 14 can be found via this merge that landed on Monday.