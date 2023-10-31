Zhaoxin Yongfeng CPU Support Merged For The GCC 14 Compiler

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 31 October 2023 at 06:47 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU
The GCC 14 compiler has merged support for the Zhaoxin Yongfeng processors via the new -march=yongfeng and -mtune=yongfeng compiler options.

Yongfeng is the current generation of processors from Zhaoxin, the joint venture between VIA and the government of Shanghai for producing x86-compatible processors. Yongfeng was introduced in 2022 with the KH-40000 series as the 16nm processors offering up to 32 cores and up to a 2.2GHz clock frequency.

Going back to mid-2022, Zhaoxin had been working to upstream the Yongfeng compiler tuning/optimizations for the GNU Compiler Collection. Now for GCC 14 due out in the early months of 2024, this Zhaoxin Yongfeng support is in place.

Zhaoxin KH-40000


Similarly, since earlier this year has been some additional Yongfeng patches for the Linux kernel.

More details on this Zhaoxin Yongfeng compiler support introduced in GCC 14 can be found via this merge that landed on Monday.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNU Linux-libre 6.6-gnu Released For Those Wanting A Stripped Down Kernel
GCC 14 Feature Development Ends Next Month
IBM Begins Posting "PowerPC Future" Compiler Patches For What Is Likely Going To Be POWER11
GCC Security Policy Merged To GCC Git
Glibc Dynamic Loader Hit By A Nasty Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
GNU Binutils Lands Support For ARCv3 32-bit & 64-bit Architecture
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Six Great Features With The Upcoming Linux 6.6 Kernel
QLogic 10Gb "QLGE" Ethernet Driver Set To Be Removed From The Linux Kernel
Linux 6.7 Reworks PE Header Generation To Reduce Attack Area
XWayland's Rootful Mode Is Becoming More Useful
AMD-Powered Framework Laptop Now Working On Linux With Latest BIOS
Linux's Latest Plan For Removing Old WiFi Drivers
Firefox 119 Available With Improved Firefox View, Expanded PDF Editing
The Ongoing Work For Native Wine Wayland Support