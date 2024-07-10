Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Zed Editor Now Publishing Native Linux Builds
The past several months has seen much progress on Zed's Linux support and now it's graduated to a more formal state. This modern open-source code editor started by former Atom developers has now matured enough on Linux to provide formal builds for Linux.
Zed on Linux is making use of the Vulkan API for GPU acceleration. Both Wayland and X11 sessions are supported and much of the official Zed focus so far has been testing under Ubuntu.
Those wanting to try out the new Linux builds of the Zed editor can find the details on Zed.dev. Trying out Zed on Linux can be as easy as executing curl https://zed.dev/install.sh | sh.