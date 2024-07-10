Zed Editor Now Publishing Native Linux Builds

10 July 2024
The Rust-written, GPU-accelerated Zed text editor is finally providing official Linux builds!

The past several months has seen much progress on Zed's Linux support and now it's graduated to a more formal state. This modern open-source code editor started by former Atom developers has now matured enough on Linux to provide formal builds for Linux.

Zed on Linux official screenshot


Zed on Linux is making use of the Vulkan API for GPU acceleration. Both Wayland and X11 sessions are supported and much of the official Zed focus so far has been testing under Ubuntu.

Those wanting to try out the new Linux builds of the Zed editor can find the details on Zed.dev. Trying out Zed on Linux can be as easy as executing curl https://zed.dev/install.sh | sh.
