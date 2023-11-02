XWayland Now Allows For Better Choosing Between OpenGL & OpenGL ES

XWayland has added a new "-glamor" command-line argument to allow specifically choosing between OpenGL or OpenGL ES use for acceleration.

A command-line switch has been added to allow specifically directing XWayland whether to try loading OpenGL or OpenGL ES specifically without first trying to load the desktop OpenGL profile.

For allowing better control over the OpenGL API to be used, Konstantin added this "-glamor" option to specify the rendering API for use with Glamor acceleration. Besides OpenGL or OpenGL ES, it can also be set to "off" to use the shared memory back-end (SHM) path.

More details for those interested in this new XWayland command-line switch via this merge request that made it in overnight to the X.Org Server codebase.
