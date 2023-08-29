XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.17.1 Released With Accent Color Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 29 August 2023 at 03:29 PM EDT. 2 Comments
DESKTOP
XDG-Desktop-Portal as the portal front-end for Flatpaks is out with a new development release that brings accent color support to sandboxed desktop apps as well as other new features.

XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.17 released last month as a development version dropping Autotools in favor of Meson, a reworked portal implementations, a new clipboard portal, a new input capture portal, mandatory PipeWire dependence, and a variety of other changes in working toward what will be the XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.18 stable release. Meanwhile out this week is XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.17.1 with yet more features.

XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.17.1 adds a new ReadOne() method in the settings portal, a new config-based portal matching mechanism, documentation improvements, and the new accent-color key. The XDG-Desktop-Portal accent-color key is for an arbitrary sRGB color to serve as an accent color to windows.

XDG accent color


The accent color support stems from this merge request that originates to June of 2022 for having an accent color for the settings portal as an easy way for users to personalize their desktop. This was initiated by Fyra Labs but with acknowledgement from GNOME, Budgie, KDE, Cosmic, and Elementary stakeholders. Implementations of accent colors for these different desktop environments are pending. This MR to XDG-Desktop-Portal just landed three days ago and so now hopefully the various Linux desktops won't be far behind in landing their accent color integration.

More details on the XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.17.1 development release via GitHub.
2 Comments
Related News
Budgie 10.8 Linux Desktop Released
System76 COSMIC Desktop Ironing Out Support For Themes, Application API
Window Maker 0.96 Released For Window Manager Inspired By NeXTSTEP UI
COSMIC Desktop Implements Fractional Scaling, Wallpaper Settings
HarfBuzz 8.0 Released - Introduces Shaper For WebAssembly Within Font Files
SDDM 0.20 Display Manager Released With Experimental Wayland Greeter
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
LibreOffice 24.2 Will Succeed LibreOffice 7.6
Linux 6.5 Last Minute Fixes A Performance Regression - 34% Drop In A Micro-Benchmark
FreeBSD Experimenting With A Port Of NVIDIA's Linux Open DRM Kernel Driver
NVIDIA BIOS Signature Lock Broken - What Caused Open-Source Pains For Years
Ubuntu Desktop "Charting A Course For The Future" With Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Next Year
AMD Acquires An AI Software Company
GNOME's Sysprof Adds FlameGraphs To Better Visualize Output
QEMU 8.1 Released With New PipeWire Audio Backend, Many CPU Improvements