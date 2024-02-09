Wine 9.2 Released With System Tray Fixes, Better ARM Exception Handling

9 February 2024
Wine 9.2 is out as the latest bi-weekly development release of this software for enjoying Windows applications and games on Linux and other platforms.

Wine 9.1 kicked off the new development cycle in late January following the Wine 9.0 stable debut. Wine 9.2 is the second bi-weekly development release in working toward Wine 10.0 stable in early 2025.

Wine 9.2 updates the bundled Mono engine against v9.0, there are exception handling improvements on ARM platforms, a number of system tray fixes, and various bug fixes. There are 15 known bug fixes in Wine 9.2 to take care of issues with digiKam, Dolphin Emulator, Epic Games Launcher, Microsoft Webview 2, and other software.

Downloads and more details on the Wine 9.2 release via WineHQ.org.
