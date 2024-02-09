Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Wine 9.2 Released With System Tray Fixes, Better ARM Exception Handling
Wine 9.1 kicked off the new development cycle in late January following the Wine 9.0 stable debut. Wine 9.2 is the second bi-weekly development release in working toward Wine 10.0 stable in early 2025.
Wine 9.2 updates the bundled Mono engine against v9.0, there are exception handling improvements on ARM platforms, a number of system tray fixes, and various bug fixes. There are 15 known bug fixes in Wine 9.2 to take care of issues with digiKam, Dolphin Emulator, Epic Games Launcher, Microsoft Webview 2, and other software.
Downloads and more details on the Wine 9.2 release via WineHQ.org.