Wine 8.6 Released With Bundled Musl Libc Math Library
Most significant with Wine 8.6 is now having a bundled math library borrowed from the musl libc project. Alexandre Julliard spearheaded the change to make use of musl's math library between the MSVCRT and NTDLL components as well as helping with a future FPU emulation library. Musl libc 1.2.3 is the code currently used for this bundled math library.
Wine 8.6 also updates its Mozilla Gecko browser engine against version 2.47 and improves spool file support within the PostScript driver.
There are 25 known bug fixes in Wine 8.6 from game issues to Chromium sandbox issues to other random application issues now being resolved.
Downloads and more details on the Wine 8.6 bi-weekly development release via WineHQ.org.