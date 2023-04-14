Wine 8.6 Released With Bundled Musl Libc Math Library

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 14 April 2023 at 04:22 PM EDT. 2 Comments
WINE
Wine 8.6 is out as the newest bi-weekly development release of this open-source software to enjoy Windows games and applications on Linux and other platforms.

Most significant with Wine 8.6 is now having a bundled math library borrowed from the musl libc project. Alexandre Julliard spearheaded the change to make use of musl's math library between the MSVCRT and NTDLL components as well as helping with a future FPU emulation library. Musl libc 1.2.3 is the code currently used for this bundled math library.

Wine 8.6 also updates its Mozilla Gecko browser engine against version 2.47 and improves spool file support within the PostScript driver.

There are 25 known bug fixes in Wine 8.6 from game issues to Chromium sandbox issues to other random application issues now being resolved.

Downloads and more details on the Wine 8.6 bi-weekly development release via WineHQ.org.
2 Comments
Related News
Hangover 0.8.5 Released For Running Windows Apps/Games With Wine On AArch64/POWER
Wine-Staging 8.5 Adds Patches To Allow Diablo IV To Run Without Errors
Wine 8.5 Released With VKD3D 1.7 Included, WinRT App Dark Theme
Wine's VKD3D 1.7 Implements More Direct3D 12 Functionality Atop Vulkan
Wine 8.4 Released With The Early Wayland Graphics Driver Code, 51 Bug Fixes
The First Bits Of Wine's Wayland Driver Were Merged
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.4 Bringing Apple M2 Additions For 2022 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini
Early KDE Plasma 6 Development State: "It's Still Rough, But It's Usable"
Mesa 23.0.2 Released With Dozens Of Fixes
Improved Btrfs Scrub Code Readied For Linux 6.4, ~10% Faster
CoreCtrl Now Available In Debian & Ubuntu 23.04 For Managing Your System
System76 Making COSMIC Improvements To Their Launcher, Better Performance
Free Software Foundation Certifies A $99 Mini VPN Router
AMD openSIL Detailed For Advancing Open-Source System Firmware