Wine 8.10 Released With Mouse Cursor Clipping Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 9 June 2023 at 07:00 PM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE
Wine 8.10 is out this weekend as the newest version of this open-source software allowing Windows applications and games to run gracefully on Linux, Chrome OS, macOS, and other platforms.

In case you missed it this week at Apple's WWDC event, Apple revealed their Game Porting Toolkit to help Windows game developers more easily run on macOS. As was revealed, Apple is making use of Wine within this toolkit. There isn't any specific changes in Wine 8.10 about the Apple Game Porting Toolkit, but just mentioning it for those that hadn't heard of that macOS gaming news.

As for Wine 8.10, it now has all Portable Executable (PE) to Unix transitions going through the proper syscall interface. Wine 8.10 also has mouse cursor clipping improvements, support for virtual memory placeholders, and various other changes.
- All PE->Unix transitions go through the syscall interface.
- Mouse cursor clipping improvements.
- Support for virtual memory placeholders.
- Locale and timezone data updates.
- Various bug fixes.

There are 13 known bug fixes in Wine 8.10 helping out uTorrent, PmxEditor, Animated Puzzles, and other software.

Downloads and more details on Wine 8.10 via WineHQ.org for this latest bi-weekly development release.
