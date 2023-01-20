Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Wine 8.0-rc5 Released With Just Nine Bugs Fixed
After the prior weekly release candidates for Wine 8.0 fixing around two dozen bugs each week, this week it dropped to less than one dozen... Just nine bugs were fixed for today's Wine 8.0-rc5 release. Among the fixes this week are double clicking the icon in the title bar should close the window, WeGame hanging after login, slow text rendering, multiple games failing to play videos, slow performance with the OpenGL renderer for Dark Solus: Remastered, and other game fixes.
Downloads and the list of patches making up Wine 8.0-rc5 can be found via WineHQ.org.
Wine 7.0 saw six release candidates before going gold as did Wine 6.0. We'll see if another release candidate comes next week for Wine 8.0 followed by the stable release or if the reduction in activity this week is a sign of Wine 8.0.0 being very close to its debut, in any event this yearly stable release will be here soon.