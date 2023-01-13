Wine 8.0-rc4 Released With Another 25 Bugs Fixed

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 13 January 2023 at 04:41 PM EST.
WINE --
The fourth release candidate of Wine 8.0 is now available as the project works toward its stable release in the coming weeks. Wine, of course, allows for running Windows programs and games under Linux and other platforms. Valve's Wine fork, Proton, is what powers Steam Play.

With the Wine 8.0 code freeze in effect since early December, there are no new features for Wine 8.0-rc4 but continues just with bug fixes until the Wine 8.0.0 stable release is ready either later in January or early February.

Wine 8.0-rc4 fixes 25 known bugs since the 8.0-rc3 release one week ago. Among the fixes in Wine 8.0-rc4 are dealing with Assembler error messages, D2D1 errors, slow rendering when connected to an external monitor, DX10/DX11 app issues with older GPU drivers, and various other random fixes throughout. There are also game fixes in this week's release candidate to help out Guild Wars, Petz 4, and other titles. On the professional application side is a fix for running the Catia CAD software.

Downloads and more details on today's Wine 8.0-rc4 release via WineHQ.org.
