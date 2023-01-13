Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Wine 8.0-rc4 Released With Another 25 Bugs Fixed
With the Wine 8.0 code freeze in effect since early December, there are no new features for Wine 8.0-rc4 but continues just with bug fixes until the Wine 8.0.0 stable release is ready either later in January or early February.
Wine 8.0-rc4 fixes 25 known bugs since the 8.0-rc3 release one week ago. Among the fixes in Wine 8.0-rc4 are dealing with Assembler error messages, D2D1 errors, slow rendering when connected to an external monitor, DX10/DX11 app issues with older GPU drivers, and various other random fixes throughout. There are also game fixes in this week's release candidate to help out Guild Wars, Petz 4, and other titles. On the professional application side is a fix for running the Catia CAD software.
Downloads and more details on today's Wine 8.0-rc4 release via WineHQ.org.