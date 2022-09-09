Wine 7.17 Released As A Small Update For Running Windows Games/Apps On Linux

Wine 7.17 is out as the newest bi-weekly development release but due to the US Labor Day this past week seems to be a driving factor in this update coming in rather small.

The Wine 7.17 release notes simply amount to the following prominent changes:
- High Unicode planes support in DirectWrite.
- Some work towards Wow64 support in the Vulkan driver.
- Various bug fixes.

Wine 7.17 is also light on the bug fixes with just 18 over the past two weeks.

Wine 7.17 has fixes for games like Riot Vanguard and Earth 2150 over to applications like Ice Cream Calculator and Visual Studio Community 2022. Of the fixes is a change to address broken user-interface rendering for multiple applications when running at a non-default monitor DPI setting. Among those broken applications being incorrectly rendered are for 7-Zip, WinRAR, and even some of Wine's own built-in apps as a recent regression.

Downloads and the full list of patches for Wine 7.17 via WineHQ.org.
