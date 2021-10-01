Webmin 2.0 Released For Open-Source Web-Based Server Management/Administration

Webmin as a popular, open-source web-based server administration/management software package that is a popular alternative to the likes of cPanel and Plesk is out with its big "v2.0" release.From the secure web browser based interface, Webmin allows managing of Linux servers with ease. This software remains largely written in Perl and BSD-licensed. Over the two decades that Webmin has been around for managing Linux servers, it's focused heavily on maintaining backwards compatibility. In prior planning roadmaps for Webmin 2.0 going back years, there was talk of overhauling much of the code and doing away with lots of the legacy support from end-of-life operating systems to support for outdated versions of Perl. However, this didn't end up being the case for Webmin 2.0.

Originally with the bump to Webmin 2.0 would have been removing the legacy support that has built up over the years, but Webmin 2.0 is out this week as a more incremental update over the Webmin 1.xxx releases. Webmin 2.0 now enforces HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) policy for its SSL enabled mode, improved HTTP to HTTPS redirection, support for handling multiple versions of Webmin on systemd-based systems, improved upgrading between minor versions of Webmin, theme updates, and more.

Webmin 2.0 also adds support for AMD CPU temperature reporting within the administrative interface as another notable addition.

Among the fixes in Webmin 2.0 is restarting dependent services when the firewall daemon (firewalld) is restarted, preserving the service state for Usermin and Webmin on package upgrades, and other fixes.