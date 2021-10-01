Webmin 2.0 Released For Open-Source Web-Based Server Management/Administration

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 23 August 2022 at 09:00 AM EDT. 8 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
Webmin as a popular, open-source web-based server administration/management software package that is a popular alternative to the likes of cPanel and Plesk is out with its big "v2.0" release.

From the secure web browser based interface, Webmin allows managing of Linux servers with ease. This software remains largely written in Perl and BSD-licensed. Over the two decades that Webmin has been around for managing Linux servers, it's focused heavily on maintaining backwards compatibility. In prior planning roadmaps for Webmin 2.0 going back years, there was talk of overhauling much of the code and doing away with lots of the legacy support from end-of-life operating systems to support for outdated versions of Perl. However, this didn't end up being the case for Webmin 2.0.


Originally with the bump to Webmin 2.0 would have been removing the legacy support that has built up over the years, but Webmin 2.0 is out this week as a more incremental update over the Webmin 1.xxx releases. Webmin 2.0 now enforces HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) policy for its SSL enabled mode, improved HTTP to HTTPS redirection, support for handling multiple versions of Webmin on systemd-based systems, improved upgrading between minor versions of Webmin, theme updates, and more.


Webmin 2.0 also adds support for AMD CPU temperature reporting within the administrative interface as another notable addition.


Among the fixes in Webmin 2.0 is restarting dependent services when the firewall daemon (firewalld) is restarted, preserving the service state for Usermin and Webmin on package upgrades, and other fixes.


Webmin 2.0 (v2.000) can be downloaded from GitHub.
8 Comments
Related News
Flatpak 1.14 Released With Improvements For Sandboxed Linux Apps
Tow-Boot Downstream Of U-Boot Updated With Improved SMBIOS Support
LZ4 v1.9.4 Achieves 20~70% Speedups For Some CPUs & Configurations
DreamWorks Animation To Open-Source MoonRay Renderer
Dbus-Broker Working On AppArmor Support, Opening The Door For Possible Ubuntu Use
OBS Studio 28 Beta 1 Brings 10-bit & HDR Video Encoding, Qt6 Toolkit
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft + Canonical Announce Native .NET 6 For Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Linux 6.0-rc1 Released With Exciting Performance Optimizations, New Hardware Support
Greg KH Recommends Avoiding Alder Lake Laptops - Intel Webcam Linux Driver Long Ways Out
Proton 7.0-4 Released For Steam Play With Many Game Fixes, More Playable Titles
LibreOffice 7.4 Released With Support For WebP, Many Other Improvements
NTFS3 File-System Driver Sees Late Refactoring For Linux 6.0
MGLRU Patches Picked Up By Andrew Morton's "mm-unstable" Branch Ahead Of Linux 6.1
AMD CPU Microcode Loading On Linux Being Fixed Up To Be Per-Thread