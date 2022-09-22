Wayland's Weston 11.0 Released With HDR Display & Multi-GPU Preparations

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 22 September 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT. 6 Comments
WAYLAND --
Weston, the reference compositor to Wayland, is out today with a big feature update. Most exciting is preparation work for better supporting HDR monitors moving forward as well as preparing for multi-GPU and multi-back-end use-cases.

Experimental color management support can be found in Weston 11.0 that can also work with monitor ICC profiles. A monitor can be set for HDR (High Dynamic Range) mode and to deliver HDR characteristics from the Weston configuration file, but this Wayland compositor does not yet produce any proper HDR content yet.

Also interesting with Weston 11.0 is the groundwork being laid for being able to support using multiple Weston back-ends concurrently. This can be useful for situations like driving a display with the KMS back-end while also running the RDP back-end for remote desktop support. Similarly, this multiple back-end support can be useful for multi-GPU support within the DRM back-end. However, as of Weston 11.0 this multi-back-end work is still a work-in-progress and not yet usable.

Weston 11.0 also features RDP improvements, performance improvements to the DRM back-end, support for the wp_single_pixel_buffer_v1 protocol, a refactoring to the Weston buffer code, and removal of the old FBDEV back-end in favor of just requiring KMS/DRM back-end support. The single pixel buffer protocol is used for more efficient buffers in case of otherwise having a larger buffer all filled with the same pixel color, such as for backgrounds and other plain surfaces, that now it can be a single pixel buffer and then scaled to the necessary size.

More details on Weston 11.0 via Simon Ser's release announcement on this Wayland compositor update.
6 Comments
Related News
Weston 11.0 Alpha Released With Many Improvements For This Wayland Compositor
Xfce's Xfwm4 Sees Wayland Port With Wlroots
XWayland 22.1.3 Released Due To XKB Security Vulnerabilities
WayVNC 0.5 VNC Server For wlroots-Based Wayland Compositors Released
Wayland-Protocols 1.26 Released With New Single-Pixel-Buffer
Wayland 1.21 Released With New High Resolution Scroll Event
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cloudflare Ditches Nginx For In-House, Rust-Written Pingora
MGLRU Looks Like One Of The Best Linux Kernel Innovations Of The Year
Ubuntu 22.10 Aiming To Support The $16+ Sipeed LicheeRV RISC-V Board
"Nest" Is An Interesting New Take On Linux Kernel Scheduling For Better CPU Performance
Few Lines Of Code Increases Intel's Vulkan Driver Draw Throughput By 60%+
Linux's Display Brightness/Backlight Interface Is Finally Being Overhauled
Phoronix Oktoberfest Special Begins, Premium Now Accept Stripe & Corporate Subscriptions Available
RADV Driver Sees Dramatic Improvement To Reduce CPU Overhead For Draw Calls