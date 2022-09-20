Wasmtime 1.0 Released - Bytecode Alliance Declares It Production Ready

20 September 2022
Way back in 2019 Intel, Mozilla, and Red Hat started the Bytecode Alliance as an initiative to promote running WebAssembly "everywhere" and expand the scope of WASM outside of the web browser. After being in development now for three years, Wasmtime 1.0 was released for this production-ready WebAssembly runtime.

Wasmtime is the Bytecode Alliance's "fast and secure runtime for WebAssembly" built atop their Cranelift code generator. Wasmtime leverages the Rust programming language, is fully open-source, and compliant with the WASI standard. Wasmtime also supports integration with C/C++, Python, .NET, Go, and other programming languages while running across Windows / Linux / macOS platforms and more.

Wasmtime 1.0 is summed up by the Bytecode Alliance as "fast, safe and production ready!" Today's v1.0 announcement went on to note:
In truth, we could have called Wasmtime production-ready more than a year ago. But we didn’t want to release just any WebAssembly engine. We wanted to have a super fast and super safe WebAssembly engine. We wanted to feel really confident when we recommend that people choose Wasmtime.

So to make sure it’s production ready for all of you, a number of us in the Bytecode Alliance have been running Wasmtime in production ourselves for the past year. And Wasmtime has been doing great in these production environments, providing a stable platform while also giving us security and speed wins.


Wasmtime has yielded a ~50% performance improvement for Shopify, up to 163% increases in requests-per-second for Fastly when moving away from another WebAssembly engine, and a variety of other organizations have also seen sizable wins when using Wasmtime for their WebAssembly needs.


More details on today's Wasmtime 1.0 production release via BytecodeAlliance.org. Those wanting to download the Wasmtime 1.0 release can find it via GitHub in source form as well as various platform binaries.
