Vulkan 1.3.267 Released With Nested Command Buffer Extension

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 6 October 2023 at 01:24 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN
Vulkan 1.3.267 was published this morning with two new extensions.

In addition to a handful of bug fixes, there are two new extensions with this week's Vulkan update: VK_EXT_nested_command_buffer and VK_NV_extended_sparse_address_space.

VK_EXT_nested_command_buffer was worked on by Nintendo, NVIDIA, Google, Intel, and AMD engineers. The core Vulkan specification does not allow calling vkCmdExecuteCommands when recording a secondary command buffer while this extension lifts that restriction. In turn the new VK_EXT_nested_command_buffer extension effectively allows secondary command buffers to execute other secondary command buffers.

VK_NV_extended_sparse_address_space as the latest NVIDIA Vulkan extension allows for an extended address space for sparse memory resources.

More details on these changes with the Vulkan 1.3.267 spec can be found via GitHub.

NVIDIA today published new Vulkan beta drivers for Windows and Linux that support these new extensions as well as providing some additional Vulkan fixes.
Add A Comment
Related News
NVIDIA Introduces New Low-Latency Vulkan Extension For Gaming
Vulkan 1.3.264 Released With Microsoft Layered Driver Extension
Vulkan 1.3.263 Released With A New NVIDIA Extension
Vulkan 1.3.262 Rolls Out With Four New Extensions
KDAB Releases KDGpu As A Thin Wrapper Around Vulkan
Vulkan 1.3.260 Released With AMDX_shader_enqueue, KHR_maintenance5
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glibc Dynamic Loader Hit By A Nasty Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
"Open-Source Windows" ReactOS To See Improved GUI Setup/Installation
X.Org Hit By New Security Vulnerabilities - Two Date Back To 1988 With X11R2
Linux To Try Again To Disable All RNDIS Protocol Drivers
Counter-Strike 2 Now Available With An Initial Linux Build
System76's COSMIC Desktop Adds New Window-Swapping Mode, Dynamic Settings
Canonical's Snap Store Hit By Malicious Apps
AMD FSR 3 Now Available - Open-Source Code To Come Soon