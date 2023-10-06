Vulkan 1.3.267 Released With Nested Command Buffer Extension
Vulkan 1.3.267 was published this morning with two new extensions.
In addition to a handful of bug fixes, there are two new extensions with this week's Vulkan update: VK_EXT_nested_command_buffer and VK_NV_extended_sparse_address_space.
VK_EXT_nested_command_buffer was worked on by Nintendo, NVIDIA, Google, Intel, and AMD engineers. The core Vulkan specification does not allow calling vkCmdExecuteCommands when recording a secondary command buffer while this extension lifts that restriction. In turn the new VK_EXT_nested_command_buffer extension effectively allows secondary command buffers to execute other secondary command buffers.
VK_NV_extended_sparse_address_space as the latest NVIDIA Vulkan extension allows for an extended address space for sparse memory resources.
More details on these changes with the Vulkan 1.3.267 spec can be found via GitHub.
NVIDIA today published new Vulkan beta drivers for Windows and Linux that support these new extensions as well as providing some additional Vulkan fixes.
Add A Comment