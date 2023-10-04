NVIDIA Introduces New Low-Latency Vulkan Extension For Gaming

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 4 October 2023 at 09:30 AM EDT. 1 Comment
VULKAN
Vulkan 1.3.266 was published a few days ago with a handful of fixes and two new extensions. One of those extensions, VK_NV_low_latency2 is quite interesting.

Earlier this year with Vulkan 1.3.242 NVIDIA introduced a low-latency extension, VK_NV_low_latency, for integrating Vulkan with the NVIDIA Reflex SDK. The new VK_NV_low_latency2 is further optimizing game engines for low-latency handling.

VK_NV_low_latency2


VK_NV_low_latency2 is described by the new extension specification as:
This extension gives applications timing suggestions on when to start the recording of new frames to reduce the latency between input sampling and frame presentation.

Applications can accomplish this through the extension by calling vkSetLatencySleepModeNV to allow the driver to pace a given swapchain, then calling vkLatencySleepNV before input sampling to delay the start of the CPU side work.

Additional methods and structures are provided to give insight into the
latency pipeline of an application through the latency markers. VK_NV_low_latency provides legacy support for applications that make use of the NVIDIA Reflex SDK whereas new implementations should use the VK_NV_low_latency2 extension.

The other new extension is by Google for Android with VK_ANDROID_external_format_resolve. The VK_ANDROID_external_format_resolve extension allows rendering to Android Hardware Buffers with external formats that cannot be directly represented in Vulkan, such as YC-B-C-R- formats.

More details on these new extensions with Vulkan 1.3.266 via Vulkan-Docs.
1 Comment
Related News
Vulkan 1.3.264 Released With Microsoft Layered Driver Extension
Vulkan 1.3.263 Released With A New NVIDIA Extension
Vulkan 1.3.262 Rolls Out With Four New Extensions
KDAB Releases KDGpu As A Thin Wrapper Around Vulkan
Vulkan 1.3.260 Released With AMDX_shader_enqueue, KHR_maintenance5
Vulkan 1.3.258 Released With New Host Image Copy Extension, NVIDIA DGC Compute
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glibc Dynamic Loader Hit By A Nasty Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
"Open-Source Windows" ReactOS To See Improved GUI Setup/Installation
Linux 6.7 Adding New Feature To Btrfs For The Steam Deck
Counter-Strike 2 Now Available With An Initial Linux Build
Linux To Try Again To Disable All RNDIS Protocol Drivers
The Servo Browser Engine Has Been Making Great Progress In 2023
System76's COSMIC Desktop Adds New Window-Swapping Mode, Dynamic Settings
Canonical's Snap Store Hit By Malicious Apps