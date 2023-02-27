Vulkan 1.3.242 Released With New NVIDIA Low-Latency Extension

The Vulkan 1.3.242 spec is now available with a handful of clarifications and fixes to the existing text as well as introducing the new VK_NV_low_latency extension.

The main change worth mentioning of Vulkan 1.3.242 is the new NVIDIA vendor extension of VK_NV_low_latency. The VK_NV_low_latency extension adds a new structure (VkQueryLowLatencySupportNV) that initially is being used just for querying support around NVIDIA Reflex. Though given the generic name of this extension and structure, it's possible other related low-latency features could also be advertised in the future from VK_NV_low_latency.

VK_NV_low_latency


NVIDIA Reflex is the company's technology aiming for the lowest latency and best responsiveness gaming experience. NVIDIA Reflex requires integration on the part of the game engines as well as the NVIDIA graphics cards and G-SYNC compatible displays. On the hardware side the support is optimized for RTX 30 and RTX 40 graphics processors.


NVIDIA Reflex is represented by multiple GPU, G-SYNC display, and software technologies for lowering system latencies. With NVIDIA Reflex SDK integration, games are more adaptable for just-in-time rendering to eliminate GPU render queues and reducing CPU back pressure within GPU intensive scenes.

More details on today's Vulkan API 1.3.242 spec update via GitHub. Expect a new NVIDIA Windows/Linux Vulkan beta driver soon with this new vendor extension.
