Unvanquished 0.54.1 Released With Rendering Fixes & Better Bots

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 10 December 2023 at 03:48 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING
Unvanquished has been a promising open-source first person shooter game in development for over a decade. It started out putting monthly alpha releases and quite a brisk development pace but in recent years the releases have been much less frequent. This year started out with Unvanquished 0.54 being released and in now approaching the end of the year is seeing a new point release.

Unvanquished 0.54.1 was released today with various refinements for this open-source game built atop the long built as the spiritual successor to the Tremulous game and powered by the Daemon Engine that's been forked long ago from ioquake3 (id Tech 3). Unvanquished 0.54.1 brings rendering fixes, memory leak fixes, an updated WebP image library to fix a security issue, better bots, translation updates, and various in-game enhancements.

Unvanquished screenshot


The developers say code-wise this is similar to what could have been Unvanquished v0.55 but not having the time to carry out a full release at this point.

Downloads and more details on today's Unvanquished 0.54.1 open-source and cross-platform game release via Unvanquished.net.
1 Comment
Related News
W4 Games Raises $15M To Help Push Open-Source Video Game Development With Godot
Feral's GameMode 1.8 Adds CPU Core Pinning & Parking
Godot 4.2 Released With More Stability Improvements, Improved Rendering & AMD FSR 2.2
PCSX2 Emulator Disables Wayland Support By Default
TUXEDO Computers Launches First All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop
Valve Updates Half-Life For 25th Anniversary - Adds Official Steam Deck Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd 255 Released With A "Blue Screen of Death" For Linux Systems
GNOME's Dynamic Triple Buffering "Ready To Merge"
Cloudflare Teases Next-Gen Server Design, Benefits Going From 1U To 2U Servers
Bcachefs Lands Another Round Of Fixes For Linux 6.7
Linux 6.8 Dropping Support For Very Old Graphics Drivers
LVFS Has Supplied More Than 100 Million Firmware Updates To Linux Users
GNOME Shell Lands Improved Icon & Text Scaling
Mainline Linux Support Is Being Worked On For A $100~200 ARM Handheld Gaming Console