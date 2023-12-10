Unvanquished 0.54.1 Released With Rendering Fixes & Better Bots
Unvanquished has been a promising open-source first person shooter game in development for over a decade. It started out putting monthly alpha releases and quite a brisk development pace but in recent years the releases have been much less frequent. This year started out with Unvanquished 0.54 being released and in now approaching the end of the year is seeing a new point release.
Unvanquished 0.54.1 was released today with various refinements for this open-source game built atop the long built as the spiritual successor to the Tremulous game and powered by the Daemon Engine that's been forked long ago from ioquake3 (id Tech 3). Unvanquished 0.54.1 brings rendering fixes, memory leak fixes, an updated WebP image library to fix a security issue, better bots, translation updates, and various in-game enhancements.
The developers say code-wise this is similar to what could have been Unvanquished v0.55 but not having the time to carry out a full release at this point.
Downloads and more details on today's Unvanquished 0.54.1 open-source and cross-platform game release via Unvanquished.net.
1 Comment