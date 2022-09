Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

Canonical used to host a stellar in-person event each Ubuntu Linux development cycle with the Ubuntu Developer Summit . That was over a decade ago and then it became largely a virtual event and then faded away in favor of Canonical's internal road-map planning and other developer sprints among their employees. Coming up in November in Prague is the return of an in-person official event with the Ubuntu Summit.The new affair is now just the "Ubuntu Summit" rather than the Ubuntu Developer Summit and is more of a community-focused event now.



Back in 2012 prior to dropping the events, there was an Ubuntu Developer Summit in Prague.

This year's Ubuntu Summit is taking place in Prague, Czech Republic from 7 to 9 November.Canonical is expecting this year's event to host around 300 people from the Ubuntu ecosystem. More details on the event via summit.ubuntu.com