Canonical Rolls Out Real-Time Ubuntu Optimized For Intel Core CPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 26 July 2023 at 05:50 AM EDT. 7 Comments
UBUNTU
For a few years now Canonical has partnered with Intel to offer Ubuntu images optimized for their hardware like with IoT initiatives while the latest now are new Ubuntu real-time images optimized for Intel Core usage.

The optimized real-time Ubuntu images are for Intel Core CPUs and aiming for workloads from telco to medical equipment and factory automation. This optimized support is initially focused on Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake S" processors with more platforms to come over time.

As for what's actually optimized with this Ubuntu real-time kernel for Intel appears to be just enabling Intel Time Coordinated Computing (TCC) and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) plus the RT kernel patches in general. It's not clear if there is any other optimizations at this point but TSN and TCC are primarily what's talked about.

Intel CPU with Ubuntu Linux


This Intel-optimized, real-time flavor of Ubuntu is available only to Ubuntu Pro subscribers. The optimizations are applied atop a conventional Ubuntu image when running pro enable realtime-kernel --variant intel-iotg.

More details on this Intel-optimized Ubuntu RT work via Ubuntu.com.
7 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu's Mir 2.14 Released With Wayland Drag & Drop, Screen Locker Support
Ubuntu 23.10 Aiming To Ship A GIMP 3.0 Snapshot
Ubuntu 23.10 Planning To Ship With The Linux 6.5 Kernel
Ubuntu Revisiting Its Initramfs Compression Approach
Ubuntu's NVIDIA "Enterprise Ready" Driver Package Now Enables Open GPU Kernel Driver
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Pulls In Control Of LXD
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel AVX10: Taking AVX-512 With More Features & Supporting It Across P/E Cores
RISC-V Is Now An Official Debian Architecture
New Linux Kernel Code Works On APIC "Decrapification", Suggests Dropping x86 32-bit
Twitter's New "X" Logo Is Reminding Plenty Of People Around X.Org
Debian 12.1 Released With Many Bug Fixes
Proton 8.0-3 Released With More Windows Games Running On Linux, Fixes
AMD CPU Microcode Will Be Getting Larger With Future Processors
Linux Kernel Mitigated For "Zenbleed" Vulnerability Affecting AMD Zen 2 CPUs