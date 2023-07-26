Canonical Rolls Out Real-Time Ubuntu Optimized For Intel Core CPUs
For a few years now Canonical has partnered with Intel to offer Ubuntu images optimized for their hardware like with IoT initiatives while the latest now are new Ubuntu real-time images optimized for Intel Core usage.
The optimized real-time Ubuntu images are for Intel Core CPUs and aiming for workloads from telco to medical equipment and factory automation. This optimized support is initially focused on Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake S" processors with more platforms to come over time.
As for what's actually optimized with this Ubuntu real-time kernel for Intel appears to be just enabling Intel Time Coordinated Computing (TCC) and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) plus the RT kernel patches in general. It's not clear if there is any other optimizations at this point but TSN and TCC are primarily what's talked about.
This Intel-optimized, real-time flavor of Ubuntu is available only to Ubuntu Pro subscribers. The optimizations are applied atop a conventional Ubuntu image when running pro enable realtime-kernel --variant intel-iotg.
More details on this Intel-optimized Ubuntu RT work via Ubuntu.com.
7 Comments